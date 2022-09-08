Previous
I love pigs by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1596

I love pigs

Westmorland agricultural show yesterday, and guess what, it rained. Lots of mud. But this gorgeous pig was very happy
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

linda

@pinkpaintpot
I'm back after a break. Ready to be inspired again
