Cold water #expatlife #expatproblems!
Cold water #expatlife #expatproblems!

I’ve lived in Bangkok for eight years now. I’ve just moved apartments. The (north-facing) swimming pool here looks amazing but is freezing!
At 5pm in the afternoon at this time of year, the (south-facing) pool at my old place is perfect temperature!
Pippa S

@pippasimmons
