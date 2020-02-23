Previous
Next
Just another view from the roof by pippasimmons
22 / 365

Just another view from the roof

Nothing very exciting today. Just the view from the opposite side of my building from the pool. Looking down at Saphan Khwai station as a train heads north.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Pippa S

@pippasimmons
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise