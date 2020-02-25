Previous
Smog by pippasimmons
24 / 365

Smog

The same view at 6.30 this morning. Doesn’t actually do justice to how bad it looks (and smells). It should be getting better by now...
25th February 2020

Pippa S

@pippasimmons
Photo Details

