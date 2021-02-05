Previous
Next
Speaker Prep Work by pireland86
35 / 365

Speaker Prep Work

Fitting speakers into some adapters. Tailgate workbench until we can get a utility cart.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Peter Ireland

@pireland86
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise