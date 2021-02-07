Previous
Snowshoe Date by pireland86
Snowshoe Date

Hike through the Waitsfield woods with a local biologist guide. Capped off with some chili from the local Featherbed Inn.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Peter Ireland

@pireland86
