61 / 365
Preparing to burst open
The hen from my hen and chicks is getting ready to flower.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Pauline
@pirish
Hi. I tried this several years ago and decided to start again for 2024. I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so,...
Dorothy
ace
That’s a gorgeous closeup!
March 2nd, 2024
