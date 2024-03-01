Previous
Preparing to burst open
61 / 365

The hen from my hen and chicks is getting ready to flower.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Pauline

@pirish
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s a gorgeous closeup!
March 2nd, 2024  
