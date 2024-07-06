Previous
Band-winged meadowhawk by pirish
188 / 365

Band-winged meadowhawk

So many different dragonflies show up with the hot temperatures
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Pauline

@pirish
Hi. I tried this several years ago and decided to start again for 2024. I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so,...
