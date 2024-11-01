Previous
Looking out at the city colors by pirish
306 / 365

Looking out at the city colors

I took a walk in the foothills and enjoyed the view of the trees across town
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise