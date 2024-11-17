Previous
Hunting Kestrel by pirish
322 / 365

Hunting Kestrel

On a walk a few days ago, I watched the kestrels hunting in the fields
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
