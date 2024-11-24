Previous
A late honey bee by pirish
329 / 365

A late honey bee

There was one group of poppies blooming and the bee found its way in hope of a late snack
24th November 2024

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
90% complete

