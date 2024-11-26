Previous
Japanese Persimmon by pirish
Japanese Persimmon

On a walk a couple days ago I saw this tree with no leaves but with fruit still hanging. I wasn’t sure what it was until I got home and looked it up.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

@pirish
