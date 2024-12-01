Previous
Next
Barrow's Goldeneye by pirish
336 / 365

Barrow's Goldeneye

More water birds arriving for the winter
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact