Snow Angel by pirish
Snow Angel

Whenever I am in fresh snow, I am compelled to make snow angels and build snowmen.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
