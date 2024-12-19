Previous
Eurasian Wigeon by pirish
Eurasian Wigeon

Every year, hundreds of American Wigeons winter on the ponds nearby and the last couple years there has been at least one Eurasian Wigeon among them
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
