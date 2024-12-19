Sign up
Eurasian Wigeon
Every year, hundreds of American Wigeons winter on the ponds nearby and the last couple years there has been at least one Eurasian Wigeon among them
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Pauline
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
