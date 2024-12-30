Previous
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker by pirish
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker

This bird is rare in our area. Its not a good picture of the bird, but I like how it shows the rows of holes the bird has drilled to get to the sap. That is a lot of work
Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
