365 / 365
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
This bird is rare in our area. Its not a good picture of the bird, but I like how it shows the rows of holes the bird has drilled to get to the sap. That is a lot of work
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Pauline
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
