Happy New Year by pirish
Photo 367

Happy New Year

A pair of common goldeneyes braving the cold, snowy start of the year
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
JENorton ace
Gorgeous!
January 1st, 2025  
