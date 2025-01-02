Previous
A very foggy day by pirish
A very foggy day

It was hard to see much of anything today
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
JENorton ace
Nice capture. Very mysterious.
January 5th, 2025  
