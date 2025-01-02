Sign up
Photo 368
A very foggy day
It was hard to see much of anything today
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Pauline
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
2nd January 2025 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JENorton
ace
Nice capture. Very mysterious.
January 5th, 2025
