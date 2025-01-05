Previous
Mr. And Mrs. by pirish
Photo 371

Mr. And Mrs.

A pair of great horned owls napping in the rain
5th January 2025

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
