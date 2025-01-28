Previous
Ruby Crowned Kinglet by pirish
Ruby Crowned Kinglet

One of my favorite little birds
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
