Northern Mockingbird by pirish
Photo 403

Northern Mockingbird

This bird sat outside the window and sang all morning
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
