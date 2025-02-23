Previous
Lichens by pirish
Photo 420

Lichens

As the rain dripped down the tree bark, the different colored lichens showed up
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
