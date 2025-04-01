Sign up
Previous
Photo 457
Taking in the view
This cat was sitting next to the pond, closely watching the ducks and other water birds
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
1st April 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
