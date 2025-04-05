Previous
Planting Sagebrush by pirish
Planting Sagebrush

Today we planted over 6000 sagebrush plants in an area that was burned by wildfire last fall.
Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
