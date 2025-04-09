Previous
Pelican by pirish
Pelican

Such an interesting bird - there were 5 or 6 soaking up the sun along the river this afternoon
Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
