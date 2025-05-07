Sign up
Photo 493
Deep purple
I transplanted these irises from my mothers garden and they are blooming just in time for Mothers Day
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th May 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
May 8th, 2025
