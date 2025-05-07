Previous
Deep purple by pirish
Photo 493

Deep purple

I transplanted these irises from my mothers garden and they are blooming just in time for Mothers Day
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
May 8th, 2025  
