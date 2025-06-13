Previous
Next
Song sparrow by pirish
Photo 530

Song sparrow

The song sparrows are everywhere - singing their songs. This one was from last week
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact