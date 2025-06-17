Previous
12 spotted skimmer by pirish
12 spotted skimmer

The hot weather brings out the dragonflies. I saw at least 6 different species at the pond today
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
