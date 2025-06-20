Previous
Tiny roses by pirish
Tiny roses

On my daily walk there is a huge rose bush with clusters of small roses. I nice splash of color
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
