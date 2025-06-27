Sign up
Photo 543
Dagger Falls
Chinook salmon on their 800 mile journey home
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
26th June 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
So exciting to see this!
June 30th, 2025
