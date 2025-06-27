Previous
Dagger Falls by pirish
Photo 543

Dagger Falls

Chinook salmon on their 800 mile journey home
27th June 2025

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
So exciting to see this!
June 30th, 2025  
