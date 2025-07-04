Sign up
Photo 551
Poison Hemlock
I was walking in a park today and there were several postings warning of the dangers of poison hemlock and it made me wonder why it was not removed. It was everywhere.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
0
0
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
