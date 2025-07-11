Previous
Swan Falls Dam by pirish
Swan Falls Dam

Visited last week. Always a peaceful place for a picnic or a walk. An added bonus if you get to watch a fisherman who has hooked a sturgeon.
11th July 2025

Pauline

I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
