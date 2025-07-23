Previous
Common Murres by pirish
Photo 570

Common Murres

There were hundreds (maybe thousands) of common murres nesting on the rocks just off shore.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact