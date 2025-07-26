Previous
Black-eyed Susan’s by pirish
Photo 573

Black-eyed Susan’s

They are happy in the heat. Lots of sunny color
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
