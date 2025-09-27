Previous
Colorful caterpillar by pirish
Colorful caterpillar

This Cecropia Moth caterpillar was about 4 inches long - the moth is the largest native moth in North America. I took this a couple weeks ago at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
