Photo 636
Colorful caterpillar
This Cecropia Moth caterpillar was about 4 inches long - the moth is the largest native moth in North America. I took this a couple weeks ago at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
1st September 2025 12:02pm
