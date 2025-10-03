Previous
Next
Waterfowl are returning by pirish
Photo 642

Waterfowl are returning

A few wigeons showed up at the pond this week
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Pauline

ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact