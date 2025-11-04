Sign up
Previous
Photo 674
Dinner time
First evening in Botswana - a leopard with its dinner.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
0
Pauline
ace
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
674
photos
4
followers
4
following
184% complete
View this month »
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th November 2025 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Oh you were lucky to see this already! I’m sure you’ll be blown away by all the animals and things you will see.
November 20th, 2025
365 Project
close