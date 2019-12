bronte beach

trying to channel a bit of michael kenna for the latest round of the artistic challenge. a bit minimalist and trying to smooth out the ocean somewhat - not easy to do slow shutter shots when we're in the australian summer and i left behind my nd filter :)



our middle son just flew in from japan, where he's doing a ski season, to celebrate his twenty-eighth birthday with us - so lovely to get us all together, which these days is very rare