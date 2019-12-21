Previous
Next
walking down to bronte by pistache
Photo 1812

walking down to bronte

tried out some vertical icm as i was sitting in some shade overlooking bronte beach. there was sunshine and great waves and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves :)

there have been some smoke issues, and after very strong winds last evening we were thinking all the more of the firefighters struggling to contain the fires raging in new south wales :(
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise