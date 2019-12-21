Sign up
Photo 1812
walking down to bronte
tried out some vertical icm as i was sitting in some shade overlooking bronte beach. there was sunshine and great waves and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves :)
there have been some smoke issues, and after very strong winds last evening we were thinking all the more of the firefighters struggling to contain the fires raging in new south wales :(
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
beach
,
sydney
,
icm
