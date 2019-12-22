Sign up
Photo 1813
leaning
took the ferry from rose bay to watsons bay and had a long walk round the headland. we were then rewarded with a swim and a beer. here i'm looking back to a slightly hazy / smoky city
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
sydney
,
seascape
Hope D Jennings
ace
A swim and a beer sounds lovely! This is beautiful
December 22nd, 2019
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the pops of color on the crew of that boat- great shot!
December 22nd, 2019
Nicole Campbell
ace
Hope you enjoyed your time on the water.
December 22nd, 2019
