bold and beautiful

we kicked off christmas day watching two of our sons and our daughter-in-law doing the 7am manly-shelly swim. rather fun to sit on the beach and see all the pink caps bobbing towards us. this swim is run every day of the year, and on 21 june it's in the nude, should anyone be keen to enter ;)



i have no bokeh or christmas tree as my festive message this year, and it still seems odd to be wishing people a merry christmas when the sun is shining and it's 25 degrees, but we are so enjoying having all the family together. i wish a merry christmas and all good things for 2020 to all of you lovely people on 365 :)))