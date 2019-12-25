Previous
festive table by pistache
festive table

first christmas down under, and it turns out a beautifully-laid table on the refreshingly breezy balcony overlooking a palm tree and the manly coastline is most acceptable

we feasted and drank and chatted and laughed. what could be finer?
Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Lee ace
Sounds like your day was wonderful! Nice shot too.
December 26th, 2019  
