Photo 1816
festive table
first christmas down under, and it turns out a beautifully-laid table on the refreshingly breezy balcony overlooking a palm tree and the manly coastline is most acceptable
we feasted and drank and chatted and laughed. what could be finer?
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Clare Gadsby
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
christmas
sydney
Lee
ace
Sounds like your day was wonderful! Nice shot too.
December 26th, 2019
