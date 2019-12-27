Sign up
Photo 1818
avalon
a pretty perfect afternoon at the beach in avalon. i particularly like it as there are trees at the edge where you can sit in the deep shade. and a sailboat decided to make her way gracefully across the horizon to add to our delight
here's the link to the roxy music song, which i listened to while editing this picture, for the song title challenge:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7xwMneDBHs
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
sydney
,
songtitle-58
JackieR
ace
Oohhhh let me make you jealous Clare..... it's damply cold here!!!
December 28th, 2019
