Previous
Next
avalon by pistache
Photo 1818

avalon

a pretty perfect afternoon at the beach in avalon. i particularly like it as there are trees at the edge where you can sit in the deep shade. and a sailboat decided to make her way gracefully across the horizon to add to our delight

here's the link to the roxy music song, which i listened to while editing this picture, for the song title challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7xwMneDBHs
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oohhhh let me make you jealous Clare..... it's damply cold here!!!
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise