the going down
beautiful light across the water at manly yacht club - maybe a bit of smoke haze embellishing the sunset
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2883
photos
270
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
26th December 2019 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sydney
,
landscape22
Jane Pittenger
ace
Pity re the smoke but lovely nonetheless
December 29th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it - fav
December 29th, 2019
Babs
ace
The sun looks magnificent these days doesn't it, shame it because of bushfire haze.
December 29th, 2019
