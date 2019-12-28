Previous
Next
the going down by pistache
Photo 1819

the going down

beautiful light across the water at manly yacht club - maybe a bit of smoke haze embellishing the sunset
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Pity re the smoke but lovely nonetheless
December 29th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it - fav
December 29th, 2019  
Babs ace
The sun looks magnificent these days doesn't it, shame it because of bushfire haze.
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise