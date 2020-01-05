one eight two five

so that's a wrap for me ... five years on 365!



as i've said before, what a place this is ... so many kind and supportive people who feel like friends, some of whom i've met up with on my travels, all of whom inspire and motivate me every day ...



i've learned so much and had so much fun, i just have to go on into year six to see how it turns out. thanks to everyone who follows me and responds so generously to my images - every comment is very much appreciated :)



this image was created on my iPad flying home from a fantabulous time in sydney - my bokeh in a tunnel combined with my building of a school near my mother's, then faffed with in photofox



* and a nerdy note - i make 365 x 5 1825 - but that's not the number of images showing on 5 january, which is definitely the day i started the project five years ago ... but then again maths was never my strong point