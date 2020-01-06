Sign up
Photo 1828
sunset sky
thanks so much to everyone who kindly commented re the end of my fifth year - apologies for the confusion - i was meaning that year five was a wrap, rather than i was leaving 365!
a chilly, slightly damp walk was brightened by this glorious sunset. it's a bit of a contrast to the sunshine and warmth of sydney ...
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2891
photos
271
followers
93
following
5th January 2020 12:11am
Tags
sunset
,
cheltenham
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous, love the way it seems to be floating over the landscape.
January 7th, 2020
