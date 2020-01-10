Previous
tangle by pistache
Photo 1831

tangle

a tangle of ex-hydrangea tumbling down a wall. i took the chance for a long walk round the streets of cheltenham as the sun was shining. shot with my 45mm portrait lens wide open at f1.8
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful, love the sunlight and oh, that bokeh.
January 11th, 2020  
