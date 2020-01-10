Sign up
Photo 1831
tangle
a tangle of ex-hydrangea tumbling down a wall. i took the chance for a long walk round the streets of cheltenham as the sun was shining. shot with my 45mm portrait lens wide open at f1.8
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2894
photos
272
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
10th January 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
hydrangea
,
cheltenham
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful, love the sunlight and oh, that bokeh.
January 11th, 2020
