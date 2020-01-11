Sign up
Photo 1833
not a soft centre
on a fitbit walk, with my camera. shot with my 45mm portrait lens wide open at f1.8
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
2
Clare Gadsby
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2901
photos
276
followers
94
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views 3
3
Fav's 2
2
Album
the main place
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
cactus
,
bokeh
