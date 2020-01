spotlight on beauty

gosh. my head is spinning with learning - dipping back into sebastian michaels' photo artistry after a long break from it, and following the phlearn free photoshop course recommended by northy among others, and matt k's fresh start 2020. so much to know and try and do! so this is more faffing with edges, and some curves layer warming, on an image of old man's beard taken last week - bokeh courtesy of car headlights coming down the hill