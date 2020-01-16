Previous
Next
the apple in the mirror by pistache
Photo 1836

the apple in the mirror

the latest theme for brooke shaden's weekly composite challenge on instagram is fairytales ... hence this concoction.

i chose as the background one of the old houses i visited when i was in charleston in the autumn, and added my evil queen hand, an apple and myself as a child, captured by my father. and then i tried to think about light and dark and coherence, adding bits, taking bits away, leaving it to simmer for a bit while i did other stuff and then coming back to it with a fresh perspective. but the time comes when you have to hit save and get on with your life ;)
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glenda
Loving your work !
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise