the apple in the mirror

the latest theme for brooke shaden's weekly composite challenge on instagram is fairytales ... hence this concoction.



i chose as the background one of the old houses i visited when i was in charleston in the autumn, and added my evil queen hand, an apple and myself as a child, captured by my father. and then i tried to think about light and dark and coherence, adding bits, taking bits away, leaving it to simmer for a bit while i did other stuff and then coming back to it with a fresh perspective. but the time comes when you have to hit save and get on with your life ;)